The Citadel Comes Up Short in Battle of the Bulldogs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Jaylan Adams in a 35-14 setback at Samford Saturday afternoon.

Game Information

Score: Samford 35, The Citadel 14

Records: Samford (4-5, 3-4), The Citadel (2-7, 1-5)

Location: Seibert Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

Series: Samford leads 8-7

How it Happened

· Samford got on the board first with a seven-yard run from DeMarcus Ware.

· The Citadel answered back with 18-yard touchdown run from Jaylan Adams.

· Samford took the lead on the next possession with a 69-yard run from Jay Stanton.

· Samford extended its lead with a 68-yard punt return from Montrell Washington.

· Ware scored his second touchdown in the third quarter, this time from one-yard out.

· The Samford defense got into the end zone late in the third quarter as Midnight Steward returned a fumble 94 yards for a score.

· Adams scored his second touchdown of the game as he capped a 21-play drive with a five-yard touchdown run.

Inside the Box Score

· The Citadel ran for 266 yards on 71 carries.

· Jaylan Adams led the way with 80 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

· Logan Billings added 57 yards on 19 carries.

· Jay Graves-Billips made his debut and carried seven times for 50 yards. He also returned two kickoffs for 37 yards.

· Tyler Cherry had another strong game with four catches for 73 yards.

· The Citadel opened the second half with a surprise onside kick that was recovered by Destin Mack.

· Kyler Estes led the defense with eight tackles.

· Chris Beverly added six tackles and an interception.

· Jay Smith finished with five tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

Up Next

The Bulldogs close out the home schedule as they welcome Wofford for Homecoming on Nov. 13. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.