Crews working crash on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge

Crash on the Ravenel Bridge (SCDOT)
Crash on the Ravenel Bridge (SCDOT)
By Landon Boozer
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on the scene of a crash that occurred on the Ravenel Bridge Sunday evening

According to SCDOT, the crash occurred on the northbound lanes of the bridge headed towards Mount Pleasant.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

