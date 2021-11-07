Deputies: Man arrested after stolen firearm found during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old man was arrested after a stolen firearm was discovered during a traffic stop.

Xavier Omar Henlon was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, authorities said.

Deputies say Henlon’s vehicle was stopped for defective equipment when they observed the odor of marijuana and asked Henlon to step out of the vehicle.

After exiting the vehicle, Henlon reached back into the vehicle and pulled a firearm out from under the driver’s seat, deputies said.

Authorities say the man then fled into a neighboring apartment complex where he was taken into custody.

Deputies say an investigation of the firearm revealed it was reported stolen out of North Charleston.

