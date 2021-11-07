SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: Man arrested after stolen firearm found during traffic stop

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old man was arrested after a stolen firearm was discovered during a traffic stop.

Xavier Omar Henlon was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, authorities said.

Deputies say Henlon’s vehicle was stopped for defective equipment when they observed the odor of marijuana and asked Henlon to step out of the vehicle.

After exiting the vehicle, Henlon reached back into the vehicle and pulled a firearm out from under the driver’s seat, deputies said.

Authorities say the man then fled into a neighboring apartment complex where he was taken into custody.

Deputies say an investigation of the firearm revealed it was reported stolen out of North Charleston.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour (right) who was...
Authorities identify woman fatally shot in North Charleston road rage
Investigators in Berkeley County say an employee at a gun store was fatally shot in the face...
Report: Employee fatally shot in the face after owner mistakes real gun for BB gun
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference...
Officers seek public’s help identifying strong-arm robbery suspect
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Coastal flooding resulted in many roads becoming impassible during high tide Nov. 6, 2021.
FIRST ALERT: Roadways begin to reopen as tide recedes

Latest News

With hopes to “energize” and “motivate” local voters, The Charleston County Democratic Party...
Charleston County Democratic Party holds Blue Jamboree
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Man arrested after stolen firearm found during traffic stop
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Democratic Party holds Blue Jamboree
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 6 displaced by apartment fire in North Charleston