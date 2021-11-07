SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Morning showers will give way to some sunshine this afternoon!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure offshore continues to bring gusty wind and rainfall this morning. Conditions will slowly improve later today as this storm pulls away from the coastline. Morning clouds and showers will give way to partial clearing by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s today, feeling cooler with the breeze. Winds could gust up to 30 mph today. High pressure builds into the Lowcountry early next week. Expect plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures, in the low to mid 70s.

COASTAL FLOODING: King tides and a persistent northeasterly wind could lead to coastal flooding this morning. The next high tide in the Charleston Harbor is around 9:34 AM at 7.9′, just below major flood stage (8′). Flooding occurs at 7′. The situation could be exacerbated by any rainfall that occurs near the time of high tide.

SUNDAY: AM Showers. Gradual PM Clearing. High 60, Low 44.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 68, Low 47.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 72, Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 76, Low 58.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 75, Low 54.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour (right) who was...
Authorities identify woman fatally shot in North Charleston road rage
Investigators in Berkeley County say an employee at a gun store was fatally shot in the face...
Report: Employee fatally shot in the face after owner mistakes real gun for BB gun
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference...
Officers seek public’s help identifying strong-arm robbery suspect
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Coastal flooding resulted in many roads becoming impassible during high tide Nov. 6, 2021.
FIRST ALERT: Roadways begin to reopen as tide recedes

Latest News

Coastal flooding resulted in many roads becoming impassible during high tide Nov. 6, 2021.
FIRST ALERT: Roadways begin to reopen as tide recedes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FAWD weather 7 a.m.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
City of Charleston preparing for weekend tidal flooding
In addition to strong winds, rainfall amounts of between one and three inches are possible,...
FIRST ALERT: Expect rain, strong winds Saturday