Morning showers will give way to some sunshine this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure offshore continues to bring gusty wind and rainfall this morning. Conditions will slowly improve later today as this storm pulls away from the coastline. Morning clouds and showers will give way to partial clearing by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s today, feeling cooler with the breeze. Winds could gust up to 30 mph today. High pressure builds into the Lowcountry early next week. Expect plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures, in the low to mid 70s.

COASTAL FLOODING: King tides and a persistent northeasterly wind could lead to coastal flooding this morning. The next high tide in the Charleston Harbor is around 9:34 AM at 7.9′, just below major flood stage (8′). Flooding occurs at 7′. The situation could be exacerbated by any rainfall that occurs near the time of high tide.

SUNDAY: AM Showers. Gradual PM Clearing. High 60, Low 44.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 68, Low 47.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 72, Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 76, Low 58.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 75, Low 54.

