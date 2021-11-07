SC Lottery
Operation Christmas Child brings Christmas to children around world

600 children and their families pack shoe boxes for kids around the world at Summerville...
600 children and their families pack shoe boxes for kids around the world at Summerville Baptist Church in Summerville, South Carolina. (Live 5)(WCSC)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Children located around the world will receive gifts this holiday season from children right here in the Lowcountry.

“Being able to do this is a great joy,” 11-year-old Evelyn Baker said.

Today six different area churches came together to pack 1,000 shoeboxes for children in need around the world. 600 kids and parents showed up today to Summerville Baptist Church for the event for “Operation Christmas Child.”

The boxes are filled with items like toys, coloring supplies, reusable water bottles, and toothbrushes. Their goal is to provide a Christmas for other children one shoebox at a time.

“Joy of the holiday season, our small town sending out blessings to the whole world,” said Shannon Reed, Director of Children’s Ministries for St. Paul’s Anglican of Summerville.

With hundreds of people there to help, they finished packing 1,000 boxes in only 25 minutes.

