State Rep. Gilliard, community leaders looking to raise money for Haiti

(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Representative Wendell Gilliard and other faith-based leaders are looking to motivate people on the local, state, and national levels to help solve some of the suffering people are facing in Haiti after natural disasters and unrest in the country.

Gilliard said it all started about three months ago, when he started doing some research on the ongoing humanitarian and social issues in Haiti.

He said he knew he couldn’t do it alone so he contacted faith-based community organizations and civic leaders in the area. Now, months later, the president of the Haiti red cross Dr. Guiteau Jean-Pier came to Charleston to accept the first proceeds from “The South Carolina Friends of Haiti Committee” created in the Charleston area.

“We can do it because I believe in this country. I believe in the people who makes this country great. We’ve been doing it for other foreign countries, we can do it for Haiti,” Gilliard said

Pierre said the two ten-thousand-dollar checks from Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and the Royal Baptist Church, along with any future funds, will go towards helping people in Haiti with healthcare needs, water and sanitation, and help rebuild hospitals and schools. He said he believes with help from people like Gilliard, they can help relieve some of the pain and suffering of the people in his country.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

