Suspect fatally shot after attacking officers with knife, Mass. police say

Upon arriving on the scene of a domestic violence call, police say two Massachusetts officers were attacked by a suspect armed with a knife. One of the officers was stabbed in the neck.(Source: WHDH via CNN)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DORCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man who stabbed another officer in the neck.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Dorchester, Massachusetts. They encountered an armed suspect on the third floor landing, who police say stabbed one of the officers in the neck with a knife.

The second officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the officer who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

A knife was recovered at the home, according to the police.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

