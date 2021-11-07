SC Lottery
Two children hospitalized after shooting in Greenville County, deputies say

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF)— Two children were hospitalized following a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting along Staunton Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, officials said.

While on the scene, deputies said they learned two children -- a boy and a girl -- were taken to the hospital.

Both children were shot at least once, deputies said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

There is also no suspect information at this time, the office said.

This investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be provided when it becomes available, said the office.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

