Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a murder suspect accused of shooting two people in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces charges of murder and attempted murder in a September shooting.

He was arrested Monday afternoon by county deputies and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service during a traffic stop in the Hanahan area. He is expected to have a bond court hearing on Tuesday morning.

On Sept. 19 around 4 p.m., deputies responded to Savannah Highway and Davison Road near Ravenel for what appeared to be a single-vehicle traffic crash.

A report states that it was determined that someone had fired shots at a white sedan.

“One occupant of the car was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead,” CCSO officials said. “Another occupant was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.”

According to an investigation, the victims were followed on Savannah Highway after an encounter at a local restaurant.

Someone inside the vehicle following them opened fire on the white sedan, hitting the two victims inside, deputies said.

The coroner identified the deceased as 20-year-old Timothy Thompson Jr., from Charleston.

