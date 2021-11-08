SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. hosting grand opening of Fort Fremont History Center

Fort Fremont was constructed in 1898 during the Spanish-American war to defend the Port Royal Naval Station at Parris Island.(WTOC/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County and the Friends of the Fort Fremont are set to host a grand opening for the Fort Fremont History Center Tuesday.

Beaufort County is constructing the history center to showcase the rich history of the area, a news release stated.

Fort Fremont was constructed on St. Helena Island in 1898 during the Spanish-American war to defend the Port Royal Naval Station at Parris Island.

The history center, which aims to preserve and promote Fort Fremont’s history, will have scale models of the fort and associated buildings as they stood in 1900.

Inside, visitors can read about the fort’s history by reading interactive panels, taking a self-guided walking tour through a smartphone app or visiting the history center exhibit hall, a news release stated.

The center will have its grand opening at 100 Lands End Woodland Rd., St. Helena Island.

The grand opening goes from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.

Beaufort County Councilman York Glover, Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway and Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation Queen Quet are expected to speak at the event.

For more information about the Friends of Fort Fremont, click here.

