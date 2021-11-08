SC Lottery
Blood Connection encouraging donations for Veterans Day

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For this Veterans Day, The Blood Connection is asking people to make a donation to help U.S. Special Forces members and their loved ones.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, The Blood Connection will donate $10 to the Blood Center of America’s Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund for every blood donor who gives at 13 different donation centers across the Carolinas and Georgia, a news release states.

The BCA Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund helps families of U.S. Special Forces members who have been wounded in the line of duty, fallen ill or are going through difficult times.

I know what it’s like to go through some challenges in your military life and I know every effort we can do to help these soldiers and their families is much appreciated,” Blood Connection CEO Delisa English said. “I hope to be able to say that hundreds of our community donors answered the call for this worthy cause.”

To increase the impact of the campaign, the Blood Connection said they are entering a friendly competition with Blood Assurance, a community blood center in Tennessee, to see which organization can bring in the most donors during this three-day promotion.

To find a location near you and to make an appointment, click here.

As a thank you gift for donating, all blood donors will receive a $20 eGift card.

