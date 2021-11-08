Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early following board vote

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Board members have voted to end the Charleston County School District mask mandate early following a Monday afternoon vote.

The mandate will now end this Wednesday. All but one board member voted in favor of ending the mask mandate early; Erica Cokley was the only Nay.

It was originally supposed to end on Friday. The mandate had been in effect for almost two months.

Within the current policy, students who refuse to wear a face mask are sent home to learn virtually.

