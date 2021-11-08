SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early following board vote

It was originally supposed to end on Friday. Within the current policy, students who refuse to...
It was originally supposed to end on Friday. Within the current policy, students who refuse to wear a face mask are sent home to learn virtually.(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Board members have voted to end the Charleston County School District mask mandate early following a Monday afternoon vote.

The mandate will now end this Wednesday. All but one board member voted in favor of ending the mask mandate early; Erica Cokley was the only Nay.

It was originally supposed to end on Friday. The mandate had been in effect for almost two months.

Within the current policy, students who refuse to wear a face mask are sent home to learn virtually.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

