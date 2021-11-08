SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cherniwchan Celebrates Bobblehead with Game-Winning Goal

The Captain Bookended the Afternoon’s Scoring with a Shootout Goal
The Captain Bookended the Afternoon’s Scoring with a Shootout Goal
The Captain Bookended the Afternoon’s Scoring with a Shootout Goal(South Carolina Stingrays)
By Stingrays Media Relations
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – On his own bobblehead night, Captain Andrew Cherniwchan made sure it was an unforgettable afternoon for everyone at the North Charleston Coliseum, helping the South Carolina Stingrays (4-1-0-0) defeat the Jacksonville Icemen (2-3-1-0) by a score of 4-3. Cherniwchan got the ball rolling with his third goal of the season just under seven minutes into the opening period. 

Patrick Holway provided a tape to tape stretch pass as Cherniwchan got behind the defense for a breakaway backhander, beating Charles Williams (2-1-0-0) for the 1-0 lead.Jade Miller added his first of the season with 5:33 remaining to expand the lead for the Rays. Alex Brink picked up his first professional point, feeding Holway on the backdoor before sending one in front of the net for Miller on the tic-tac-toe passing.

Three unanswered goals in the second period allowed the Icemen to take their first lead of the contest, with Ben Hawerchuk netting the go ahead on the man advantage.

Patrick Holway picked the perfect time for his first career goal, netting the game-tying goal with only 52.3 seconds remaining in regulation and the goaltender pulled Ben Holmstrom and Justin Florek picked up assists on the goal.

A shootout was deemed necessary after a scoreless overtime period. Jacksonville got on the board first, but consecutive goals from Conor Landrigan and Cherniwchan sealed the deal for the Stingrays.

Goaltender Ryan Bednard (1-2-0-0) made 36 saves in the contest, including stopping two shots in a shootut en route to the victory. Williams’ 27 stops that gave Jacksonville the victory.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign next Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Atlanta Gladiators for Marvel Night. The team will wear specialty Thor jerseys and auctioning then off following the game.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour (right) who was...
Authorities identify woman fatally shot in North Charleston road rage
Investigators in Berkeley County say an employee at a gun store was fatally shot in the face...
Report: Employee fatally shot in the face after owner mistakes real gun for BB gun
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference...
Officers seek public’s help identifying strong-arm robbery suspect
Coastal flooding resulted in many roads becoming impassible during high tide Nov. 6, 2021.
FIRST ALERT: Roadways begin to reopen as tide recedes
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the...
Pats shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to 24-6 victory
Coastal Carolina wide receiver Kameron Brown (11) scores a touchdown in the first half of an...
No. 21 Coastal Carolina remains in hunt for Sun Belt title
South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) carries during the first half of the team'ss NCAA...
South Carolina routs Florida 40-17, Gators lose 3rd straight
South Carolina State edges Howard for 4th straight win
VIDEO: South Carolina State edges Howard for 4th straight win