Cherniwchan Celebrates Bobblehead with Game-Winning Goal

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – On his own bobblehead night, Captain Andrew Cherniwchan made sure it was an unforgettable afternoon for everyone at the North Charleston Coliseum, helping the South Carolina Stingrays (4-1-0-0) defeat the Jacksonville Icemen (2-3-1-0) by a score of 4-3. Cherniwchan got the ball rolling with his third goal of the season just under seven minutes into the opening period.

Patrick Holway provided a tape to tape stretch pass as Cherniwchan got behind the defense for a breakaway backhander, beating Charles Williams (2-1-0-0) for the 1-0 lead.Jade Miller added his first of the season with 5:33 remaining to expand the lead for the Rays. Alex Brink picked up his first professional point, feeding Holway on the backdoor before sending one in front of the net for Miller on the tic-tac-toe passing.

Three unanswered goals in the second period allowed the Icemen to take their first lead of the contest, with Ben Hawerchuk netting the go ahead on the man advantage.

Patrick Holway picked the perfect time for his first career goal, netting the game-tying goal with only 52.3 seconds remaining in regulation and the goaltender pulled Ben Holmstrom and Justin Florek picked up assists on the goal.

A shootout was deemed necessary after a scoreless overtime period. Jacksonville got on the board first, but consecutive goals from Conor Landrigan and Cherniwchan sealed the deal for the Stingrays.

Goaltender Ryan Bednard (1-2-0-0) made 36 saves in the contest, including stopping two shots in a shootut en route to the victory. Williams’ 27 stops that gave Jacksonville the victory.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign next Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Atlanta Gladiators for Marvel Night. The team will wear specialty Thor jerseys and auctioning then off following the game.