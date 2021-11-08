SC Lottery
DHEC and CDC working to get more pediatric vaccines distributed

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 16 hospital systems received allocations of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 16 hospital systems received allocations of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine last week. DHEC says each hospital system determines which of their outpatient offices receive doses and when.

They anticipate having adequate allocations this week to fulfill all orders from enrolled providers. To find vaccine providers near you, click here.

Under list view, if “PZRP” is listed next to a provider, that means that location offers the pediatric vaccine for 5-11 years old’s. Under the map view, it will say, “Pfizer pediatrics.”

While some parents are eager to get their 5 to 11-year-old vaccinated, others have expressed concerns about possible side effects.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since April of this year, they’ve seen an increase in cases of myocarditis and pericarditis reported in the United States after COVID-19 vaccinations of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

And, they say it’s mostly been reported in male adolescents and young adults.

Given this information, the CDC continues to recommend the COVID vaccine for everyone 12 years old and older.

They also gave final approval of Pfizer’s shot for 5 to 11-year-olds last week.

The CDC website explains that in most cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, patients who needed medical care responded well to medication and rest.

It also explains that cases have occurred more often after the second dose than the first dose. CDC and its partners are investigating these reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

The CDC explains myocarditis as an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis as inflammation of the lining outside the heart. Symptoms can include chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations.

