Dozens of vets with disabilities participate in golf tournament in Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) – Over 50 military veterans with disabilities from across the Carolinas participated in a golf tournament in Kiawah Island.

The 4th annual PGA REACH Carolinas Cup was held at Cougar Point Golf Course, Monday morning.

A total of 56 veterans from 14 different chapters of the PGA [Helping Our Patriots Everywhere] foundation played in the nine-hole tournament. These chapters stretch throughout the Carolinas and include several from the Lowcountry.

PGA HOPE said they aim to introduce veterans to golf to help better their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Pacer Vaughn made the winning putt for the Asheville, North Carolina chapter of the foundation. He joined the organization earlier this year after he said multiple surgeries impacted his way of life.

“After five surgeries in two years, I was really depressed, never left the house,” Vaughn said. “It was bad, but like I said, you start getting around people like that, and it gives you something to do and look forward to.”

Multiple veterans who played during Monday’s tournament also said they shared stories and talked about their time in the military to their fellow service members during the tournament.

