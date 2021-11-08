SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dozens of vets with disabilities participate in golf tournament in Kiawah Island

Over 50 military veterans with disabilities from across the Carolinas participated in a golf...
Over 50 military veterans with disabilities from across the Carolinas participated in a golf tournament in Kiawah Island.(Carolinas PGA)
By Reinaldo Llerena
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) – Over 50 military veterans with disabilities from across the Carolinas participated in a golf tournament in Kiawah Island.

The 4th annual PGA REACH Carolinas Cup was held at Cougar Point Golf Course, Monday morning.

A total of 56 veterans from 14 different chapters of the PGA [Helping Our Patriots Everywhere] foundation played in the nine-hole tournament. These chapters stretch throughout the Carolinas and include several from the Lowcountry.

PGA HOPE said they aim to introduce veterans to golf to help better their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Pacer Vaughn made the winning putt for the Asheville, North Carolina chapter of the foundation. He joined the organization earlier this year after he said multiple surgeries impacted his way of life.

“After five surgeries in two years, I was really depressed, never left the house,” Vaughn said. “It was bad, but like I said, you start getting around people like that, and it gives you something to do and look forward to.”

Multiple veterans who played during Monday’s tournament also said they shared stories and talked about their time in the military to their fellow service members during the tournament.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Spartanburg woman has been ordered to spend eight years in prison after she struck and killed...
Woman gets 8 years for lies to cops, on Facebook about death
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man was arrested after a stolen...
Deputies: Man arrested after stolen firearm found during traffic stop
Coastal flooding and high tides closed roadways in downtown Charleston for the fourth straight...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing roadways downtown
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour (right) who was...
Authorities identify woman fatally shot in North Charleston road rage

Latest News

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 16 hospital systems...
DHEC and CDC working to get more pediatric vaccines distributed
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement in September in a...
N. Charleston employees have two weeks to meet vaccine mandate
Forty-one percent of samples taken by Charleston Waterkeeper over the 2021 sample season fail...
Watershed samples show water quality unsafe for swimming in Charleston