Firefighter respond to Awendaw vehicle fire
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Awendaw-McCleanville fire district are at the scene of a car fire in Awendaw.
The department tweeted a photo early Monday morning of a vehicle on fire on Steed Creek Road.
Steed Creek Road is closed a half-mile before Highway 17, officials with the district said.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.