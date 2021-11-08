Firefighter respond to Awendaw vehicle fire

SC Lottery
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Awendaw-McCleanville fire district are at the scene of a car fire in Awendaw.

The department tweeted a photo early Monday morning of a vehicle on fire on Steed Creek Road.

Steed Creek Road is closed a half-mile before Highway 17, officials with the district said.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

