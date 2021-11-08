SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall

By WSTM staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) – A man who became stuck inside a theater wall in New York state was rescued Friday.

Mike Intaglietta, executive director of the Landmark Theatre, said staff members heard someone banging and calling for help when they arrived to open the theater Friday morning. That’s when they called 911.

It took a lot of work to get the man safely out.

Intaglietta said the man got into the building on Tuesday.

Members of his staff confronted the man, asking if he belonged inside the building. He went right past them and headed upstairs towards the men’s restroom.

The staff searched but could not find him and assumed he had left the building.

Instead, police believe he was hiding in a crawl space and eventually became trapped.

The Syracuse Fire Department released photos showing the steps it took to get the man safely out of the wall.

Rescuers drilled a hole in the wall and inserted a fiber-optic camera to find the man and determine how best to free him.

Firefighters cut through layers of drywall and structural clay tile.

The man was naked when firefighters found him.

Intaglietta said he’s happy the man is safe.

“We’re glad that he was able to call out to us,” he said. “I’m glad that we had staff present to hear him. I’m glad that the Syracuse Fire Department was able to rescue him.”

Police said the man was transported to a hospital to be evaluated, but he had no visible injuries.

No criminal charges have been filed against the man. Police said they believe he has a mental illness.

Copyright 2021 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Spartanburg woman has been ordered to spend eight years in prison after she struck and killed...
Woman gets 8 years for lies to cops, on Facebook about death
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man was arrested after a stolen...
Deputies: Man arrested after stolen firearm found during traffic stop
Coastal flooding and high tides closed roadways in downtown Charleston for the fourth straight...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing roadways downtown
Shooting in Murrells Inlet leaves one injured, one in custody

Latest News

Fort Fremont was constructed in 1898 during the Spanish-American war to defend the Port Royal...
Beaufort Co. hosting grand opening of Fort Fremont History Center
A 21-year-old from Washington was identified as one of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.
Astroworld concert tragedy: Father identifies victim
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021.
Elon Musk: I’ll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
Crews lifted the state Christmas tree into place Monday morning on the north side of the State...
Crews place SC’s official Christmas tree in front of State House