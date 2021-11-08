FIRST ALERT: Railroad crossings to close for maintenance, repairs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three railroad crossings in North Charleston will be closed for up to five days for repairs.

CSX Transportation scheduled maintenance and repair for the following crossings:

Meeting Street (Between Rivers Avenue and Aragon Street)

Rivers Avenue (Between Durant Avenue and Aragon Street)

Spruill Avenue (Between Bexley Street and Aragon Avenue)

The closures are scheduled to begin Monday and last for three to five days, CSX officials said. The length of the closing will depend on the maintenance work needed to be performed.

Traffic will be rerouted and signs were being posted to mark detour routes.

