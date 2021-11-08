SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Railroad crossings to close for maintenance, repairs

This railroad crossing at Rivers Avenue near Meeting Street Road has been closed while CSX performs maintenance and repairs, the city of North Charleston, says.(North Charleston City Government)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three railroad crossings in North Charleston will be closed for up to five days for repairs.

CSX Transportation scheduled maintenance and repair for the following crossings:

  • Meeting Street (Between Rivers Avenue and Aragon Street)
  • Rivers Avenue (Between Durant Avenue and Aragon Street)
  • Spruill Avenue (Between Bexley Street and Aragon Avenue)

The closures are scheduled to begin Monday and last for three to five days, CSX officials said. The length of the closing will depend on the maintenance work needed to be performed.

Traffic will be rerouted and signs were being posted to mark detour routes.

