Five injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte

According to Medic, the crash happened at Gold Pan Road and Dulin Creek Boulevard. This is off the Plaza Road Extension.
Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in east Charlotte.
Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in east Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in east Charlotte.

According to Medic, the crash happened at Gold Pan Road and Dulin Creek Boulevard. This is off the Plaza Road Extension.

Medic said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Three of them have been taken to Atrium CMC, according to first responders.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and fire officials on scene, the bus ran a stop sign and was struck.

The bus is with Rocky River High School and one student did have minor injuries, first responders said.



