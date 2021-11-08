Georgetown County fee at center of lawsuit

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man is suing the county, accusing it of assessing an unlawful fee.

According to the lawsuit, Georgetown County assesses a “road user fee” of 50 dollars. The plaintiff, Richard A. Butts, argues that the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a similar fee in Greenville County was actually a tax, and needed to be authorized by the General Assembly.

Spokespeople for Charleston County, Berkeley County, and Dorchester County say their respective counties do not levy a road user fee.

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles does charge a “road use fee” for owners of hybrids and electric vehicles.

The cost is 60 dollars for hybrids and 120 dollars for electric vehicles.

