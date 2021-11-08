SC Lottery
Georgetown County fee at center of lawsuit

The plaintiff, Richard A. Butts, argues that the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a...
The plaintiff, Richard A. Butts, argues that the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a similar fee in Greenville County was actually a tax, and needed to be authorized by the General Assembly.((Source: RNN))
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man is suing the county, accusing it of assessing an unlawful fee.

According to the lawsuit, Georgetown County assesses a “road user fee” of 50 dollars.  The plaintiff, Richard A. Butts, argues that the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a similar fee in Greenville County was actually a tax, and needed to be authorized by the General Assembly.

Spokespeople for Charleston County, Berkeley County, and Dorchester County say their respective counties do not levy a road user fee.

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles does charge a “road use fee” for owners of hybrids and electric vehicles. 

The cost is 60 dollars for hybrids and 120 dollars for electric vehicles.

