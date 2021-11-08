SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Isle of Palms leaders to discuss upcoming Holiday Street Festival

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders on the Isle of Palms are scheduled to talk about the upcoming Holiday Street Festival Monday morning.

The festival is set to feature local music, carnival rides along with food vendors, arts and crafters and activities for kids, according to the Isle of Palms’ website.

As of now, the festival is scheduled for Dec. 4; last year it was canceled because of the pandemic.

City leaders will meet at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Spartanburg woman has been ordered to spend eight years in prison after she struck and killed...
Woman gets 8 years for lies to cops, on Facebook about death
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man was arrested after a stolen...
Deputies: Man arrested after stolen firearm found during traffic stop
Coastal flooding and high tides closed roadways in downtown Charleston for the fourth straight...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing roadways downtown
Shooting in Murrells Inlet leaves one injured, one in custody

Latest News

The average price per gallon of gas in South Carolina fell by one cent last week as oil prices...
Gas prices show slight fall over last week
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded early Monday morning to a vehicle fire on...
Firefighters respond to Awendaw vehicle fire
Source: Live 5
Isle of Palms leaders to discuss upcoming Holiday Street Festival - clipped version
The College of Charleston will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions after reporting “encouraging...
College of Charleston to begin easing COVID-19 protocols