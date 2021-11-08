Isle of Palms leaders to discuss upcoming Holiday Street Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders on the Isle of Palms are scheduled to talk about the upcoming Holiday Street Festival Monday morning.

The festival is set to feature local music, carnival rides along with food vendors, arts and crafters and activities for kids, according to the Isle of Palms’ website.

As of now, the festival is scheduled for Dec. 4; last year it was canceled because of the pandemic.

City leaders will meet at 8 a.m.

