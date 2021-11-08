Lowcountry nonprofit needs 300 volunteers for reading program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonprofit group working to close the gap in reading skills for elementary school students says it is in desperate need of volunteers.

Reading Partners volunteers tutor students to give them extra help outside the classroom on their reading skills.

The group needs volunteers who are comfortable with technology to allow them to offer virtual tutoring for children across the Lowcountry.

Spokesman Christine Messick says the reading skills gap in elementary-age students is growing because of the pandemic. Only about 20% of at-risk students are reading proficiently by the end of third grade.

Messick says the organization is especially looking for tech-savvy people to help reach children in more rural places.

The group has approximately 400 volunteers and are hoping to serve about 600 students, but Messick says the group cannot make that happen without more help.

“This is an experience that is life-changing, not just for the students, but for the volunteer as well,” she says. “It is very impactful and meaningful, and we have the data to back it up that it’s working.”

If you’re interested in volunteering to help, you can visit the Reading Partners website for more information.

No experience is required and the organization will conduct a background check and ask for basic information.

