Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston pediatrician says she will run against incumbent Nancy Mace to represent the state’s First Congressional District.

Dr. Annie Andrews, from Mount Pleasant, launched her Congressional bid Monday. She will run as a Democrat against Mace, a Republican.

Andrews is an associate professor of pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and has been a pediatrician at MUSC since 2009.

“I believe the failure of our elected officials to care about our children is the biggest threat facing our children,” Andrews said. “Our kids don’t have lobbyists or lawyers or million-dollar Super PACs fighting for them. And that’s why politicians in Washington keep letting them down. As a pediatrician, families trust me to be honest with them about the challenges they face and the solutions to overcome them. I will be just as honest and forthright with the people of the Lowcountry.”

Andrews says her priorities will include getting past the COVID-19 pandemic, getting our economy back on track and keeping our kids safe in school. She also says she wants to tackle local flooding and sea-level rise by addressing the realities of climate change in the Lowcountry, prioritize the pressing infrastructure needs of the district, and curb gun violence, which is now the leading cause of death in children.

She said the challenges the Lowcountry faces are real and “cannot be ignored.”

“From tackling climate change and rebuilding our infrastructure to keeping our kids safe and in school, there is no shortage of work to do for our district. If the Lowcountry had a bipartisan bridge-builder as our representative, we could see real progress on these issues,” Andrews said. “Unfortunately we don’t have a Congresswoman who is very interested in progress or local issues.”

Andrews accused Mace of being “more focused on being famous than being effective.”

“I don’t know what job Nancy Mace is auditioning for but it’s not to represent us,” Andrews said. “She’s on national TV every day pushing extremism and conspiracy theories that do nothing to help the people of the Lowcountry. I couldn’t care less about being famous, I just want to go to Washington to help the Lowcountry. I’m willing to work with anyone - from either party - to get things done.”

Mace, who will run for her second term next November, released a brief statement Monday morning in response to Andrews’ announcement.

“Serving in Congress is the honor of my lifetime,” Mace said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the 1st District.”

Andrews is a gun violence prevention researcher and community advocate working to reduce the frequency of pediatric firearm injuries with a focus on secure storage counseling and gun safety education in the community, a release from her campaign states.

She is an active volunteer with Moms Demand Action, the largest grassroots gun violence prevention organization in the country. She is a frequently invited speaker at Children’s Hospitals and Medical Schools across the country on topics related to child health advocacy and gun violence prevention.

