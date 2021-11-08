SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Flood advisory Monday morning, more street closures likely

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A coastal flood advisory will go into effect Monday morning for much of the Lowcountry coast for the sixth day in a row.

Downtown Charleston will see high tide at approximately 10:32 a.m. and Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said another round of street closures are likely because of flooding.

The advisory takes effect at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until 1 p.m. for Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. It will expire at noon for coastal Georgetown County.

The Sunday high tide in Charleston Harbor reached 8.51 feet, which is the 10th highest level in the century of recording at that site.

The National Weather Service said a strong storm off the southeast coast combined with periodic higher tides caused coastal flooding approaching levels rarely seen outside of hurricanes in the Charleston and Savannah areas.

The flooding closed a number of roads but did not cause major damage. Meteorologists say it is happening more frequently with rising sea levels caused by global warming.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

