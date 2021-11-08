N. Charleston Police reschedule National Night Out for Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is planning to hold its National Night Out event Monday night after postponing the event twice.

National Night Out is a way for police departments across the nation to engage and build bonds with the communities they serve while heightening crime and drug prevention awareness.

The North Charleston Police Department tried to hold their Nation Night Out twice this year, but both dates got canceled because of severe weather.

There will be free food, music, games, jump castles and giveaways at the National Night Out, the department said.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Felix Davis Community Center on Park Circle.

