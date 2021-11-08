SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

N. Charleston Police reschedule National Night Out for Monday

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is planning to hold its National Night Out event Monday night after postponing the event twice.

National Night Out is a way for police departments across the nation to engage and build bonds with the communities they serve while heightening crime and drug prevention awareness.

The North Charleston Police Department tried to hold their Nation Night Out twice this year, but both dates got canceled because of severe weather.

There will be free food, music, games, jump castles and giveaways at the National Night Out, the department said.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Felix Davis Community Center on Park Circle.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Spartanburg woman has been ordered to spend eight years in prison after she struck and killed...
Woman gets 8 years for lies to cops, on Facebook about death
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man was arrested after a stolen...
Deputies: Man arrested after stolen firearm found during traffic stop
Coastal flooding and high tides closed roadways in downtown Charleston for the fourth straight...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing roadways downtown
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour (right) who was...
Authorities identify woman fatally shot in North Charleston road rage

Latest News

Forty-one percent of samples taken by Charleston Waterkeeper over the 2021 sample season fail...
Watershed samples show water quality unsafe for swimming in Charleston
Officials with Charleston Moves say the sidewalk isn’t even an actual sidewalk.
‘Dangerous but also necessary’: Nonprofit addresses safety concerns on Wappoo Bridge
Reading Partners volunteers tutor students to give them extra help outside the classroom on...
Lowcountry nonprofit needs 300 volunteers for reading program
Between Nov. 9 and 11, The Blood Connection will donate $10 dollars to the BCA Special Forces...
Blood Connection encouraging donations for Veterans Day