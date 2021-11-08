One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following a shooting in North Charleston Monday afternoon.
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15 p.m. for a shooting.
When authorities arrived they found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound.
Police are continuing the investigation.
