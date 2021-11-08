SC Lottery
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

Police said the pastor tackled the man and then several church members helped to disarm and...
Police said the pastor tackled the man and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Nov. 8, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the “heroic actions” of a Tennessee pastor who tackled a man waving and pointing a gun during a service “saved a church from further violence.”

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that no shots were fired during the incident Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Police say the 26-year-old man pulled a gun as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar.

The pastor tackled the man and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived.

Police say they charged the man with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

