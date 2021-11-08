SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Christmas tree to arrive Monday

The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered...
The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered to the front of the Statehouse around 9:30 a.m. Monday.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - It’s about to look a lot more like Christmas in downtown Columbia.

The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered to the front of the Statehouse around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The club will spend the next two weeks decorating the tree before the lights are officially turned on Nov. 21 at the annual  Governor’s Carolighting celebration.

The annual ceremony will take place at the State House from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the tree lighting, it will feature performances from artists across the state. Gov. Henry McMaster will also deliver a message during the ceremony.

The tree sits every year by the corner of Gervais and Main streets on the north side of the Statehouse.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Spartanburg woman has been ordered to spend eight years in prison after she struck and killed...
Woman gets 8 years for lies to cops, on Facebook about death
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man was arrested after a stolen...
Deputies: Man arrested after stolen firearm found during traffic stop
Coastal flooding and high tides closed roadways in downtown Charleston for the fourth straight...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing roadways downtown
Shooting in Murrells Inlet leaves one injured, one in custody

Latest News

The College of Charleston will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions after reporting “encouraging...
College of Charleston to begin easing COVID-19 protocols
SC Representative raises money for Haiti
VIDEO: SC Representative raises money for Haiti
Operation Christmas Child
VIDEO: Operation Christmas Child
600 children and their families pack shoe boxes for kids around the world at Summerville...
Operation Christmas Child brings gifts to children around world