Stingrays spoil Jacksonville’s home opener

JACKSONVILLE, FL – An offensive outburst from the South Carolina Stingrays (3-1-0-0) ruined the home opener for the Jacksonville Icemen (2-2-1-0) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Stingrays netted five goals from four different goal scorers to run in the 5-2 victory.

1:15 into the opening stanza Jacksonville’s Ara Nazarian tallied his third goal of the season to give the Icemen an early 1-0 lead.

The Stingrays stormed back as Brooklyn, NY native Dominick Sacco netted his first professional goal at the 12:12 mark of the opening frame. Sacco forced Jacksonville netminder, François Brassard (1-1-1-0) to his right before sliding one under the blocker on the left side to tie the game at one. Patrick Holway picked up his first career point as well on the assist.

The power play continued it’s brilliance as the veteran Andrew Cherniwchan wound up and unleashed a slapshot for the lead only 1:34 later. Jordan Subban extended his point streak to four games to open the season, and Sacco added his first career assist on the Cherniwchan goal as well.

Subban added one of his own midway into the second period for his first goal as a Stingray with Cherniwchan and Carter Allenpicking up assists. Justin Florek increased the lead, netting his second of the season with only 22 seconds remaining in the period.

Subban added his second of the contest 2:38 into the final frame on the fourth power play opportunity of the evening. Jacksonville got one back before time expired. Cherniwchan’s second assist of the night moves him within two helpers of Pierre-Luc O’Brien for 6th all-time in Stingrays history.

Goaltender Hunter Shepard (2-0-0-0) flashed the leather again, making 28 saves on 30 shots in his second appearance of the season. The Rays beat out Brassard who only halted 12 shots in the contest.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign when they return home to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday for Undie Sunday presented by Gildan at 3:05 p.m with an Andrew Cherniwchan bobblehead presented by Amped Electric.