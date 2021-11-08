Warmer, sunnier and not as windy to start out the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our coastal storm from the weekend has finally exited the East coast and high pressure is moving in for the start of the work week. Following a cold Monday morning, we expect a quick warm-up this morning with temperatures nearing 70 degrees this afternoon. It won’t be quite as windy today but still breezy at times. A clear sky will lead to another chilly start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 30s inland, 40s closer to the coast. Temperatures will continue to warm over the next couple of days with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. A cold front will head our way late this week bringing the chance of a few showers on Thursday and Friday. Behind the front, another cool down is expected by the weekend!

COASTAL FLOODING: Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 9AM - 1PM for Charleston, Coastal Colleton and Georgetown counties. Significant tidal flooding is expected again today with numerous street closures likely. High tide in the Charleston Harbor is at 10:32. Tidal flooding and road closures are likely from 9:30am-12:30pm in Downtown Charleston. Tides will begin to calm down significantly over the next couple days.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. Breezy at Times. High 70.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. High 68.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

