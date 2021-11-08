Warming up over the next few days with more sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our coastal storm from the weekend has finally exited the East coast and high pressure is moving in. Temperatures for the rest of the afternoon will be near 70 degrees. It won’t be quite as windy but still breezy at times. A clear sky will lead to another chilly start tomorrow morning with temperatures in low to mid inland, mid to upper 40s closer to the coast. Temperatures will continue to warm over the next couple of days with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. A cold front will head our way late this week bringing the chance of a few showers on Thursday and Friday. Behind the front, another cool down is expected by the weekend!

COASTAL FLOODING: Tidal flooding is expected again Tuesday with street closures possible. High tide in the Charleston Harbor is at 11:33. The tide is forecast to reach

7.3′, minor flooding typically occurs at 7′. Tides will calm down significantly by the middle of the week.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. Breezy at Times. High 70, Low 48.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73, Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75, Low 54.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 76, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 75, Low 56.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. High 68, Low 43.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60, Low 42.

