8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school

By WJLA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALDORF, Md. (WJLA) - Eight Maryland elementary school students say they felt ill after a fellow student gave them drug-laced edibles at recess.

First responders raced to C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, after faculty learned Monday afternoon a child brought a bag of edibles, apparently THC-laced candies, to school. The child reportedly passed the candies out on the playground at recess.

Fearing the worst, first responders set up for a mass casualty event, but in the end, just eight children were brought into ambulances for observation on school grounds until they could be released to their parents.

None of the impacted children, who ate, tasted or spit out the edibles, needed treatment.

The news was a relief for parents who raced to the school in response to the incident.

“Oh, my God, my heart was racing so fast. I was actually at the grocery store, and I just dropped what I had in the store and came right over,” parent Lacreatia Moore said.

One parent said her child turned down the candy because her mother talked to her about drugs just last week.

The sheriff’s office is investigating what was in the edibles and how the child got them.

