Beautiful weather to continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather quiet for a few more days before a cold brings a chance of showers and a cool down late this week.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 75.

FRIDAY: AM Shower Possible. Partly Cloudy. High 74.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 61.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.