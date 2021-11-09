Berkeley Co. school board set to discuss proposed attendance line, grade configuration changes

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) – The Berkeley County school board is set to discuss changes to the school district’s attendance line and grade configuration, meaning some students could attend a new school for next year.

The proposed changes will be discussed during a meeting in Moncks Corner at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

District officials said its recent growth has led to overcrowding in some schools such as Foxbank Elementary, Cane Bay Middle and Cane Bay High.

Should the changes pass, some students who attend those schools would attend Whitesville Elementary, Berkeley Middle and Berkeley High in the 2022-2023 school year.

Also, should the changes be approved, Berkeley Elementary and Berkeley Intermediate will become two separate pre-K through fifth grade schools.

Currently, Berkeley Elementary serves pre-K through second grade while Berkeley Intermediate serves third through fifth grade students.

Students who live north of the Tailrace Canal will also attend new schools if the changes are approved, according to the district.

Those students north of the canal will attend H.E. Bonner Elementary, Macedonia Middle and Timberland High if the changes take effect.

