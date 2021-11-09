SC Lottery
Berkeley County to host upcoming job fair

There will be more than 50 vendors at the event and many types of jobs including manufacturing and construction, law enforcement and healthcare.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Economic Development is partnering with the Berkeley County School District and S.C Works Trident to host a job fair.

This event is meant to give opportunities for Berkeley County industries that are hiring to connect with job-seeking residents and high school seniors, a news release stated.

There will be more than 50 vendors at the event and many types of jobs including manufacturing and construction, law enforcement and healthcare.

It will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building on Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

