Charleston Police could receive more than $35,000 for trauma-informed training and equipment

By Katie Kamin
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is set to receive more than $35,000 for trauma-informed training and equipment for the Charleston Police Department’s community outreach centers, if approved by city council.

Catrice Smalls, the victim advocate program coordinator for the Charleston Police Department, says the money will provide training for all Charleston Police Department employees, from investigators to patrolmen to civilian employees.

“It’s good for the officers when they’re on scene that they understand why a victim is acting a certain way,” Smalls says. “One thing we always want to do is create a safe environment for the victims and to stabilize the situation.”

Smalls says the training funded through the grant will help officers understand what a victim is going through and will better allow officers to connect victims to services and resources.

The grant will also provide computers for community resource centers, including The Gathering Place at Gadsden Green, as well as upgraded software for police.

“The [software] we have right now in victims services is a little antiquated,” Smalls says. “We want to upgrade that so we can better extract data for the community, for any services or data that the city may need in regards to better serving the victims in the community.”

The grant is part of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.  The city does not have to provide any matching funds in order to receive the grant.

City Council is set to vote on accepting the money Tuesday Night.

