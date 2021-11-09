Child killed, another injured in head-on crash with suspected DUI driver in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One child was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville County, the Greenville County Coroner says.

The suspected drunk driver died, too, Greenville County Coroner Park Evans says.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on White Horse Road near Claxton Drive, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Flood says.

A Greenville County deputy was trying to stop a driver suspected of DUI when the suspect’s vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle, Flood says.

The driver of the suspect vehicle died at the scene, Flood says. The 35-year-old driver was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle, troopers say.

All three occupants in the other vehicle were hurt, according to The South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 7-year-old passenger and a 5-year-old passenger were not wearing seat belts and they were both taken to a hospital, where the 7-year-old died.

The driver of that vehicle was wearing a seat belt, was injured and was taken to a hospital, troopers say.

Flood says no deputies were injured.

This case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.