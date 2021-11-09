SC Lottery
Child killed, another injured in head-on crash with suspected DUI driver in Greenville

By WYFF news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One child was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville County, the Greenville County Coroner says.

The suspected drunk driver died, too, Greenville County Coroner Park Evans says.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on White Horse Road near Claxton Drive, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Flood says.

A Greenville County deputy was trying to stop a driver suspected of DUI when the suspect’s vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle, Flood says.

The driver of the suspect vehicle died at the scene, Flood says. The 35-year-old driver was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle, troopers say.

All three occupants in the other vehicle were hurt, according to The South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 7-year-old passenger and a 5-year-old passenger were not wearing seat belts and they were both taken to a hospital, where the 7-year-old died.

The driver of that vehicle was wearing a seat belt, was injured and was taken to a hospital, troopers say.

Flood says no deputies were injured.

This case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

