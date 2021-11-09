SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

City of Charleston hopes to get $6.7 million from FEMA for downtown drainage project

The City of Charleston is hoping to get millions of dollars through a FEMA grant to go toward a...
The City of Charleston is hoping to get millions of dollars through a FEMA grant to go toward a project designed to reduce flooding downtown.(Live 5 News)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is hoping to get millions of dollars through a FEMA grant to go toward a project designed to reduce flooding downtown.

City council is set to vote on whether to apply for the grant Tuesday Night. The funds would go toward building a pump station on Huger Street as part of a major drainage improvement project downtown.

“That intersection is highly trafficked by commuters, it’s the evacuation route for storm events, part of the public bus route, and it’s a critical roadway for first responders during emergencies,” Steve Kirk, a senior engineering project manager for the City of Charleston, says. “Of course, the project is going to benefit the residents, the businesses, the schools, public housing, and other critical infrastructure in that project area.”

The grant request is for more than $9.5 million. It would be a 70/30 split, where FEMA would be responsible for 70 percent of the funds and the city would be responsible for the remaining 30 percent, according to Kirk, meaning about $6.7 million would come from FEMA and $2.9 million would come from the city.

That money would go toward the design and construction of the project.

“The city of Charleston has already allocated the money for this project, but receiving this grant would save us $6.7 million and would allow us to apply it to other necessary projects,” Kirk says.

The city is currently in phase one of the project, which involves upsizing the stormwater drainage system in order to prepare for the pump station. Phase one of the project is expected to wrap up by December, according to Kirk.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say one person is in custody following a...
Police: One person in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
It was originally supposed to end on Friday. Within the current policy, students who refuse to...
Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early after board vote

Latest News

he Berkeley County school board is set to discuss changes to the school district’s attendance...
Berkeley Co. school board set to discuss proposed attendance line, grade configuration changes
Officials with Nexans held a ribbon cutting on a Charleston renewable energy plant that will...
Company cuts ribbon on one-of-a-kind Goose Creek renewable energy plant
The City of Charleston is set to receive more than $35,000 for trauma-informed training and...
Charleston Police could receive more than $35,000 for trauma-informed training and equipment
There will be more than 50 vendors at the event and many types of jobs including manufacturing...
Berkeley County to host upcoming job fair