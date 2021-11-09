Classroom Champions: Sangaree Math teacher needs motivational, educational supplies for students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Math Interventionist Amy Curran has what she calls the daily pleasure of helping her group of third through fifth graders at Sangaree Intermediate school.

She likes adding some motivation into their math lessons every day but specifically on Mondays.

She says it helps to get her students week started off right.

Along with folders with positive quotes and phrases on them she also loves to reward her students with stickers and a treasure box.

Curran’s hope is to help her struggling learners not to feel singled out by getting that extra.

She wants them to walk away feeling confident knowing they are making positive moves in their academics.

“This motivational Monday is not just for me it’s for them. We motivate each other every day so it’s just not for them it’s for me. We check in with each other and make a point to get together,” Curran said.

For her Donor’s Choose project Curran is requesting games, multiplication flash cards, multiplication grids, and items to fill her treasure box for her students.

Curran says school is hard enough during these times, so she hopes to help her math students understand that they’re not low performers because they are coming here.

She says they’re motivational movers who just need a bit of reinforcement and some encouragement.

“If it was able to get funded nevertheless would my students benefit and want to come to me for math. There’s something that will remind them that look what happened this was funded. We’re earning something else and it would fill both buckets on both sides for sure,” Curran said.

Curran says she can’t wait to see what educational moves her students make throughout the year in her class.

She says as well as their social behaviors and most of all personal growth. Her Donors Choose project called Motivation Monday Memories needs $490.

You can help this Berkeley County teacher reach her goal for her Sangaree students. To donate to Berkeley county teacher Amy Curran’s project and help get it fully funded, click here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

