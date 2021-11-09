SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Sangaree Math teacher needs motivational, educational supplies for students

Sangaree Intermediate Math Interventionalist Amy Curran wants games, multiplication flash...
Sangaree Intermediate Math Interventionalist Amy Curran wants games, multiplication flash cards, multiplication grids, and items to fill her treasure box for her students to keep them motivated.(Amy Curran)
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Math Interventionist Amy Curran has what she calls the daily pleasure of helping her group of third through fifth graders at Sangaree Intermediate school.

She likes adding some motivation into their math lessons every day but specifically on Mondays.

She says it helps to get her students week started off right.

Along with folders with positive quotes and phrases on them she also loves to reward her students with stickers and a treasure box.

Curran’s hope is to help her struggling learners not to feel singled out by getting that extra.

She wants them to walk away feeling confident knowing they are making positive moves in their academics.

“This motivational Monday is not just for me it’s for them. We motivate each other every day so it’s just not for them it’s for me. We check in with each other and make a point to get together,” Curran said.

For her Donor’s Choose project Curran is requesting games, multiplication flash cards, multiplication grids, and items to fill her treasure box for her students.

Curran says school is hard enough during these times, so she hopes to help her math students understand that they’re not low performers because they are coming here.

She says they’re motivational movers who just need a bit of reinforcement and some encouragement.

“If it was able to get funded nevertheless would my students benefit and want to come to me for math. There’s something that will remind them that look what happened this was funded. We’re earning something else and it would fill both buckets on both sides for sure,” Curran said.

Curran says she can’t wait to see what educational moves her students make throughout the year in her class.

She says as well as their social behaviors and most of all personal growth. Her Donors Choose project called Motivation Monday Memories needs $490.

You can help this Berkeley County teacher reach her goal for her Sangaree students. To donate to Berkeley county teacher Amy Curran’s project and help get it fully funded, click here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
A Spartanburg woman has been ordered to spend eight years in prison after she struck and killed...
Woman gets 8 years for lies to cops, on Facebook about death
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man was arrested after a stolen...
Deputies: Man arrested after stolen firearm found during traffic stop
Coastal flooding and high tides closed roadways in downtown Charleston for the fourth straight...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing roadways downtown

Latest News

South Carolina’s teachers say they are dealing with a “crisis,” a critical shortage of teachers...
SC educator advocacy groups to seek lawmakers’ help to remediate teacher shortage ‘crisis’
The College of Charleston will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions after reporting “encouraging...
College of Charleston to begin easing COVID-19 protocols
VIDEO: College of Charleston to begin easing COVID-19 protocols
VIDEO: College of Charleston to begin easing COVID-19 protocols
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early after board vote
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early after board vote