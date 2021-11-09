SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cold front will bring a few showers later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather quiet for a few more days before a cold front brings a chance of showers and a cool down late this week. A pleasant afternoon with the sunshine, temperatures will be in the 70s. Dry weather will continue into Wednesday but rain chances will increase on Thursday with the arrival of our next cold front. Clouds will increase Thursday with the chance of a few showers by the afternoon and evening. One or two showers may linger into early Friday morning before drier weather returns to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will remain in the 70s through Friday but cooler weather heads our way for the weekend. Highs will be between 60-65° this weekend with morning lows cooling back down into the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76, Low 54.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 77, Low 63.

FRIDAY: AM Shower Possible. Partly Cloudy. High 75, Low 50.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65, Low 38.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 61, Low 43.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say one person is in custody following a...
Police: One person in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
It was originally supposed to end on Friday. Within the current policy, students who refuse to...
Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early after board vote

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Super Tuesday On Tap!
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday night forecast