SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Defense electronics company to bring 300 new jobs to Charleston County

The project will create approximately 300 new jobs with a $380 million economic impact...
The project will create approximately 300 new jobs with a $380 million economic impact expected, a news release stated.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a provider of products and systems focusing on sectors including defense, homeland security and commercial aviation announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County.

A new facility for the company is expected to be operational by the fall of next year on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, a news release stated.

“Establishing this facility is part of a strategy to increase Elbit’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and contribute to strengthening America’s defense industrial base,” Elbit Systems of America President and CEO Raanan Horowitz said. “We selected South Carolina due to its strong support for economic development, the availability of skilled workforce and the existence of a robust supply chain.”

The project will create approximately 300 new jobs with a $380 million economic impact expected, a news release stated.

“This project is an example of what we are capable of as members of Team S.C.,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We are excited to welcome this company and look forward to supporting them for many years to come.”

Anyone interested in a job with the Elbit Systems of America, LLC can visit the company’s career webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Charleston County was also awarded a $700,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project, the news release stated.

“We work hard each day to make our community business-friendly, resulting in the attraction of private investment and the creation of new job opportunities for our citizens,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said.

Elbit Systems of America, LLC said the new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
It was originally supposed to end on Friday. Within the current policy, students who refuse to...
Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early after board vote
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say one person is in custody following a...
Police: One person in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex

Latest News

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, North Charleston...
Three people from Charleston sentenced in connection to overdose death
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Man charged in fatal Ravenel shooting waives bond hearing
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette are expected to attend the...
WATCH LIVE: Graham to attend opening of one-of-a-kind Charleston renewable energy plant
North Charleston Police say a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Dorchester Road has...
Dorchester Road reopens after early-morning crash