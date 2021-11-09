Defense electronics company to bring 300 new jobs to Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a provider of products and systems focusing on sectors including defense, homeland security and commercial aviation announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County.

A new facility for the company is expected to be operational by the fall of next year on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, a news release stated.

“Establishing this facility is part of a strategy to increase Elbit’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and contribute to strengthening America’s defense industrial base,” Elbit Systems of America President and CEO Raanan Horowitz said. “We selected South Carolina due to its strong support for economic development, the availability of skilled workforce and the existence of a robust supply chain.”

The project will create approximately 300 new jobs with a $380 million economic impact expected, a news release stated.

“This project is an example of what we are capable of as members of Team S.C.,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We are excited to welcome this company and look forward to supporting them for many years to come.”

Anyone interested in a job with the Elbit Systems of America, LLC can visit the company’s career webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Charleston County was also awarded a $700,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project, the news release stated.

“We work hard each day to make our community business-friendly, resulting in the attraction of private investment and the creation of new job opportunities for our citizens,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said.

Elbit Systems of America, LLC said the new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products.

