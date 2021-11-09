SC Lottery
Deputies search for stolen golf cart

This green 2009 Club Cart President model and was stolen from the yard of a Williams Hill Road...
This green 2009 Club Cart President model and was stolen from the yard of a Williams Hill Road home in the Pleasant Hill area on Nov. 4, deputies said.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating the theft of a golf cart taken from a family’s yard while they were on vacation.

The golf cart is a green 2009 Club Cart President model and was stolen from the yard of a Williams Hill Road home in the Pleasant Hill area on Nov. 4, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie said.

The cart has beige seats that are ripped and a right front tire that leaks air, he said. The cart has gun racks in the front and back.

Anyone with information on the stolen cart is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

