Deputies searching for suspect in Orangeburg County carjacking

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said around 12:30 p.m. a male subject armed with a handgun approached a...
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said around 12:30 p.m. a male subject armed with a handgun approached a motorist at the Quick Pantry at the intersection of Five Chop Road and the Highway 178 bypass.(OCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed suspect following a carjacking on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said around 12:30 p.m. a male subject armed with a handgun approached a motorist at the Quick Pantry at the intersection of Five Chop Road and the Highway 178 bypass.

A report states that the motorist was forced out of a blue Dodge Dakota with SC license tags TUF-385. It was last seen traveling toward Orangeburg.

“If anyone has any information about this case or this individual, the incident involving this vehicle please give us a call asap,” Ravenell said.

Anyone with information this incident or suspect is urged to contact the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

“Callers using Crime Stoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click ‘Submit a Tip,’” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said around 12:30 p.m. a male subject armed with a handgun approached a motorist at the Quick Pantry at the intersection of Five Chop Road and the Highway 178 bypass.(OCSO)

