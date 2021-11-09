Dorchester Road reopens after early-morning crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Dorchester Road has been cleared.

The crash, reported before 6:45 a.m., has closed the eastbound lanes of Dorchester Road at Foxwood Drive, causing a backup as far as 4 miles.

There were no serious injuries reported in the crash, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The roadway reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

