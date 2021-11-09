SC Lottery
Governor will make decision on suspended school board member after completion of intervention process

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s office says the governor will make a decision on whether or not to lift the suspension of Dorchester District 2 school board member Barbara Crosby once she finishes a pre-trial intervention process.

Last week, Crosby’s lawyers released a statement saying that their client entered the program in connection with charges she faced regarding an incident at a school’s parking lot on Sept. 1. The charges stem from an incident where Crosby allegedly left her great-grandchildren in a car as she was late to a board meeting which she later walked out of.

Her lawyers say Crosby’s application had been accepted into the program and she had begun taking classes.

McMaster’s executive order on Crosby’s suspension was in response to Crosby being indicted on Sept 16. by a grand jury on two charges of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Both counts of the indictment against Crosby state that she left the children inside of a motorized vehicle without adequate supervision.

