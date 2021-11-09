SC Lottery
Graham to attend opening of one-of-a-kind Charleston renewable energy plant

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette are expected to attend the ceremony that officially opens a one-of-a-kind renewable energy facility in Charleston Tuesday.(Gray DC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new plant in Charleston designed to support the U.S. offshore wind market will open Tuesday morning.

Nexans will officially open the 475,000-square-foot plant will manufacture high-voltage subsea power cables. Those cables serve as the link that brings energy created at offshore wind farms to land.

The plant will be the only facility in North America with such an ability.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette are expected to attend the ceremony.

