Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash involving tractor trailer

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say the driver of an SUV died early Tuesday morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. on Old Georgetown Road near Burlington Road, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Investigators say a 1999 Freightliner tractor-trailer was turning onto Old Georgetown Road from a private driveway and failed to yield right of way to a 2007 Kia SUV traveling south on Old Georgetown Road.

The SUV struck the tractor-trailer, killing the SUV’s driver, Lee said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, he said.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

