SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash involving tractor trailer

Troopers say the driver of an SUV died early Tuesday morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer.
Troopers say the driver of an SUV died early Tuesday morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say the driver of an SUV died early Tuesday morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. on Old Georgetown Road near Burlington Road, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Investigators say a 1999 Freightliner tractor-trailer was turning onto Old Georgetown Road from a private driveway and failed to yield right of way to a 2007 Kia SUV traveling south on Old Georgetown Road.

The SUV struck the tractor-trailer, killing the SUV’s driver, Lee said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, he said.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say one person is in custody following a...
Police: One person in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
It was originally supposed to end on Friday. Within the current policy, students who refuse to...
Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early after board vote

Latest News

The proposed changes to Mount Pleasant's noise ordinance would not only affect popular areas...
Mount Pleasant to discuss changes to noise ordinance
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 382 new...
SC reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Health Department reports 382 new COVID-19 cases
This green 2009 Club Cart President model and was stolen from the yard of a Williams Hill Road...
Deputies search for stolen golf cart
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Man charged in fatal Ravenel shooting waives bond hearing