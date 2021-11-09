SC Lottery
Historic marker to honor longtime Summerville coach John McKissick

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two and the Summerville Prevention Society will present a South Carolina Historic Marker to honor Summerville High School Football Coach John McKissick on Sunday.

The marker is set to be placed on the grounds of the district administration office, adjacent to McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium.

McKissick died in 2019 at the age of 93. During his career, he became the winningest football coach at any level of organized football with 621 wins in his historic career.

The effort to receive the historical marker from the state took approximately five years, a news release stated.

The ceremony presenting the marker will be held at the Dorchester School District Two Administrative Office auditorium, the site of the original Summerville High School, 815 S. Main St.

It starts at 3 p.m.

McKissick is a member of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, the South Carolina football coaches association hall of fame, the South Carolina hall of fame and the national high school hall of fame.

