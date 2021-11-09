Isle of Palms moving forward with Holiday Street Festival

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms has confirmed they are planning to hold their Holiday Street Festival like normal after last year’s event was canceled because of covid.

During a recreation committee meeting Monday morning, organizers said this year’s event would be similar to the one in 2019.

The festival is set to feature local music, carnival rides along with food vendors, arts and crafters and activities for kids, according to the Isle of Palms’ website. They are also expecting a special visit from Santa.

The festival is scheduled for Dec. 4.

