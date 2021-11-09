SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 9)

Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an...
Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes/AP Images)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 23-16 loss to the Giants

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 0 catches in a 31-17 win over San Francisco. The Summerville alum has 29 catches for 456 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 29-27 loss to Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 26 tackles, 7 TFL’s and 6.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Bye Week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, .5 sacks and 4 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Bye Week

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Practice squad

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 30-16 loss to Denver

