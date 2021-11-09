Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 9)

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 23-16 loss to the Giants

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 0 catches in a 31-17 win over San Francisco. The Summerville alum has 29 catches for 456 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 29-27 loss to Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 26 tackles, 7 TFL’s and 6.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Bye Week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, .5 sacks and 4 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Bye Week

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Practice squad

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 30-16 loss to Denver